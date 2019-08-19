PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Twenty-one people were injured after an HRT bus and a minivan crashed in Portsmouth on Monday.

Police dispatch said the crash took place at the intersection of Bart and Court Streets around 4 p.m.

First responders worked to triage and treat multiple patients on the scene. Sixteen patients were treated and transported to regional hospitals with the assistance of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and EMS personnel.

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services said no immediate life-threatening injuries were reported.

Officials said 5 people refused to be taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

Portsmouth emergency services have multiple crews on the scene, and they requested help from Navy regional, Suffolk, Chesapeake, and Norfolk.

A spokesperson with HRT said a car and bus crashed, which caused the bus to hit a pole.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.