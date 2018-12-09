NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Roads Transit will offer free bus fare to all riders Wednesday.

HRT said on social media they are offering the free rides to "help people in the hours before the storm lands."

The free rides were possible through city partners Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Chesapeake, HRT said.

Service will be suspended Thursday until Monday because the region is expected to endure severe flooding, power outages and high winds caused by Hurricane Florence.

