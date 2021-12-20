Hundreds of families in Newport News get food and more for the holidays

Councilwoman Sharon Scott started the One City Celebrations distribution 20 years ago for families in need of a holiday boost.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — City leaders and volunteers in Newport News are kicking off the week of Christmas with a huge giveaway at the Denbigh Community Center.

“What really warms our spirit are the people who come and say if you didn’t have this event, we wouldn’t have any food, or if you didn’t get my kid a bike this year, they weren’t going to have one,” Scott said.

Outside the Denbigh Community Center, cars wrapped around the building on Monday.

“We expect to feed around 1,000 families,” Scott said.

HOLIDAY CHEER: Newport News City leaders are preparing to feed the community today from 1-7pm. This is the 20th year for the One City Celebrations annual distribution. Note, this is only for Newport News residents. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/hKmU8EfJV9 — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) December 20, 2021

Each family picked up two bags of food. 100 Newport News Elementary students also got an early surprise with two wheels. Books and school supplies went out too.

“It’s a blessing to see the parents and the kids just so overjoyed to receive this blessing,” said Newport News Schools lead Family Engagement Specialist Tiffany Jones.

The drive is a labor of love that volunteers don’t plan to stop anytime soon.