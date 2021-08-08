Hundreds of military families line up at drive-through food bank

It's the second food distribution event in Hampton Roads by The Military Family Advisory Network since May.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 8, 2021.

It's a different way to thank military families for their service and sacrifice.

More than 750 military families lined up to get a little help this morning at a food drive hosted by the Military Family Advisory Network.

Shannon Razsadin, president of The Military Family Advisory Network, said 1 in 5 military families experienced food insecurity during the pandemic.

"You know I had this out of body experience earlier today just seeing the cars line up. We shouldn't be in this situation, we shouldn't need to be hosting these food distribution events for military families," Razsadin said.

The food distribution event was done in drive-through style outside of Military Circle Mall.

The event was just for military and veteran families.

Among those in line was a woman named Jackie, whose husband is often deployed.

"My husband's active duty," she said. "It's been really tough because we had a baby during COVID and everything so I'm not able to go to work, and then he's always gone; So it's actually a really big concern and this helps out a lot."

Razsadin said they know its hard to ask for help, so they're hoping events like this will help reduce the stigma.