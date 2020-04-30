Hundreds without power as strong winds roll through Hampton Roads

Strong gusts swept through Hampton Roads Thursday morning, preceding a line of storms set to hit the area in the afternoon.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands in Hampton Roads spent part of Thursday morning without power as the region braces for strong winds and heavy rains.

Huge gusts of wind blew through the region Thursday morning and could be what knocked out power to numerous Dominion Energy customers.

As of 2 p.m., the number of customers in southeastern Virginia experiencing outages dwindled to 3,479, according to Dominion Energy's outage map. More than 800 customers in Hampton are still in the dark alongside nearly 500 in Newport News and more than 400 in Virginia Beach.

Power outages peaked to more than 13,000 in southeastern Virginia with more than 7,000 in Hampton Roads alone Thursday morning.

According to Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley-Harris, tree limbs falling on power lines are to blame for the outages.

The 13News Now weather team predicts wind gusts of up to 45 mph on Thursday with heavy rains that could develop into isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Approximately 25,000 customers have been affected so far, according to Harris.