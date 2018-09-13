GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — With Hurricane Florence on its way, several people in Gloucester County are packing up their things and heading out.

Sally Epps grabbed a few things and headed to York County with her grandson. She said she lost everything during Hurricane Isabel.

“I don't take chances anymore,” Epps said. “I got stranded and lost everything so not again.”

Throughout the day, water slowly crept up on the roads in the Perrin area of Gloucester County

Governor Northam issued a mandatory evacuation for people living in Zone A of the state hurricane evacuation zones.

Epps lives on Perrin Creek Road. Perrin Creek Road is part of Zone A.

“Water made it to my door twice this week with no storm,” Epps said.

There are no shelters open in Gloucester County because the hurricane doesn't pose as big of a threat to the county anymore.

County leaders are encouraging people if they need a place to go, they should head to the state-supported shelter at Christopher Newport University located at 1 Avenue of the Arts (off Warwick Blvd.), Newport News, VA 23606.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC