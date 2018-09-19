YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — One community is coming together to help another.

The need for water and supplies in North Carolina is growing after Florence slammed the Carolinas last Friday. Patricia Settimo is the owner of Arby's on Route 17 in York County.

The lobby of Arby’s is halfway full because Settimo is collecting donations from the community to send to the Beaufort, Morehead City areas.

“I have the space, time, and I can do it,” Settimo said. “It's important to give back if I can.”

Settimo is teaming up with Jay Baysden of Baysden Computers in York County.

Baysden was doing work on Settimo's computer and told her he was going down to help. Baysden is from Beaufort and has family and friends in some of the hardest hit areas. Settimo is no stranger to helping people in need.

She collected donations last year for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. She's also trying to put together a blood drive at Arby's for people in North Carolina

“This is immediate, but they will need help for months,” Settimo said. “This is a community and we rally when the need comes.”

Baysden is leaving Friday morning and is working directly with the Emergency Operations Center in Carteret County.

Arby’s is located at 8000 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23692.

