YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A stretch of I-64 in York County is about to undergo some major improvements.

VDOT held a public meeting at Bruton High School Wednesday night, in which hundreds of residents attended. The plan is to widen an eight-mile stretch of I-64 from exists 242 to 234.

“Due to the high volume of traffic in the corridor we are relieving congestion issues and improving safety,” said Janet Hedrick, VDOT Project Manager. “If there is an incident we could quickly move those first responders off onto the shoulder and open up the lanes a lot sooner than we can today."

The widening includes one more lane in each direction and more median space.

However, residents of Queens Lake, many of whom were wearing buttons in solidarity, have some concerns when it comes to noise. An estimated 100,000 vehicles travel the corridor every day.

“It’s just a disappointing thing. You sit out on your back porch and you can hear trucks roaring down the road. It’s a difficult thing to have to live with, and something we are constantly aware of,” said Stephen Patum.

VDOT said they are adding noise walls where there is a housing density, but they won’t line them along the entire stretch.

“Everyone would like to have a noise wall that lives along the interstate corridor, naturally they would, but we have state and federal guidelines,” said Hendrick.

Richard McCluney said he’s more concerned with the environmental effects when it comes to runoff.

“We’re not sure they will be adequately controlling the stormwater management, and it’s not just into our lake, that stormwater is also flowing into Queens Creek, it’s flowing into the James River, it’s filling the Chesapeake Bay with sediment and runoff,” said McLuney.

VDOT said it’s under control.

“We’re going to take the water, we are going to put it into a stormwater management basin, and we are going to slowly release it to the outfalls so that it reduces the erosion and sediment control issues,” said Hedrick.

The project is set to begin next month and be complete by the year 2021.

