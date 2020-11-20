Person killed in fiery I-64 accident in James City County

The driver of a Nissan Versa lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree, bursting into flames.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A person died in a fiery crash on Interstate 64 in James City County on Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened on eastbound I-64 just after 6:30 p.m. around mile marker 243.

Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers say a 2016 Nissan Versa was driving at a high rate of speed in the left lane when it ran off the road and hit a guardrail. It crossed over all lanes of travel before running off the road and hitting a tree, at which point it burst into flames.

The driver died on impact.

One of the Nissan's tires rolled from the crash scene through the woodline and over onto Route 143, where it struck a 2012 Honda CRV that was traveling westbound. The driver of the Honda was unhurt, but the vehicle was severely damaged and needed to be towed away.