NORFOLK, Va. — To thank the teachers in the area, IKEA Norfolk is holding a Teacher Appreciation Event!

On Wednesday, August 14, the company will be giving away gifts to the first teachers in line. The first 100 teachers, who show a teacher ID or homeschool certification letter, will receive a free PLURING Hanging Storage. Also, all those in line with an IKEA FAMILY card, or who sign up in line, will receive a free IKEA FAMILY tumbler, watering can, and the new catalog.

All of the teachers who are in line by 10:45 a.m. will also receive a voucher for a free Swedish American breakfast.

Throughout the day there will be activities including a teacher themed scavenger hunt (chance to win $75 gift card); two make and take workshops to decorate a mirror and a succulent pot at 10 am and 11:30 am while supplies last; three Enhance Your Classroom workshops at 10 and 11 am and 12 pm with demonstration displays will be raffled off to attendees; and up to 80 percent off in our As-Is Department.

"We love teachers and teachers love IKEA," said IKEA Norfolk spokesman Michelle Stephenson. "We're excited to host teachers in our new store and show them some love."

Click here to learn more about the event.

RELATED: What to buy and what to skip at IKEA

RELATED: It's here! Norfolk IKEA opens with festivities, giveaways