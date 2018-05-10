HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- — The walk along Mercury Boulevard in Hampton is about to get a lot smoother for pedestrians.

The work under this Project generally consists of sidewalk and roadway improvements along Mercury

Boulevard, from Coliseum Drive to North Armistead Avenue, including new sidewalks and sidewalk

modifications; removing portions of traffic lanes to accommodate sidewalk; adjustment and replacement

of stormwater drainage structures within the sidewalk additions and modifications; concrete vehicular

entrance reconstruction; landscaping improvements; asphalt milling and resurfacing of the roadway as

necessary to tie into new gutter pan; and utility relocation and adjustments as necessary.

It's part of the Mercury Boulevard Improvements project.

It's a $1.15 million project, with the city and state splitting the bill. The improvements are funded through the state Revenue Sharing program, which provides a state match for local money spent on the project.

This project's got drivers thinking about another long-awaited road project just right around the corner.

The city is moving forward with a project to extend Coliseum Drive from Hampton Roads Center Parkway to Butler Farm Road, giving drivers an easier and faster way to the city’s main commercial district.

Construction is expected to wrap up next winter.

© 2018 WVEC