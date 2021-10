Virginia Beach dispatch said the call came in around 3:45 p.m., but they do not know the extent of injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from October 14, 2021.

Virginia Beach dispatch confirmed first responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:45 p.m. for the incident on Indian River Road and Kempsville Road.

A photo sent in from a viewer shows a vehicle on its side. Dispatch said rescue teams are on the scene, but injuries are unknown at this time.