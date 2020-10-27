Injuries reported in 11-vehicle crash inside Monitor-Merrimac

A number of people were injured in an 11-vehicle pileup in the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Crews are working to clear an 11-vehicle pileup that happened inside the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday afternoon.

State Police Spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the MMMBT.

There were a number of injuries as a result of the crash, but all of them are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Police haven't told us how the crash happened, how many people were hurt, or when crews are expected to clear the tunnel.

No other details have been released at this time.