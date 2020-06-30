Injuries reported in crash involving U-Haul truck on I-64

All lanes of I-64 eastbound have been blocked to make room for first responders and crews to clear the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn what caused a crash on I-64 in Norfolk on Tuesday.

Virginia State Police say emergency teams were called to the eastbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 282 shortly before 11:30 a.m.

According to police, a Honda and a U-Haul truck crashed there. Police say there were injuries, but didn't say how many people were hurt or how severe the injures were.

