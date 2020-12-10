Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on Ferrell Parkway that resulted in a number of injuries. Police closed part of the street where the crash happened.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police closed a stretch of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

Virginia Beach police tweeted at 4:50 p.m. that the accident happened in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway near Indian River Road.

Authorities haven't released how many people were hurt or what caused the crash.

Eastbound lanes on that street around that block are closed and traffic is being rerouted around the crash scene.