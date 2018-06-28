PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC (WVEC) -- The inmates accused of killing four prison employees in the Pasquotank Correctional Institution last October appeared in court Thursday.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said trying four capital murder cases at once is not easy, so the state took its first steps towards prosecuting each defendant separately.

“I believe the issues to be important, and I’m going to do everything I can to get the outcome that justice requires in this case,” said Womble.

Prosecutors scheduled Mikel Brady to go before a judge in August and scheduled hearings for the other inmates in November.

“We believe we’re going to try the strongest case first,” said Womble.

The size and complexity of the cases are causing the state to run into problems such as picking a jury that can handle four capital murder cases, and evidence that can be applied to some defendants but not others.

“After reviewing the evidence that we have, I’ve seen some of the most brutal acts that I’ve seen in my 23-year career as being a criminal attorney and a prosecutor,” said Womble.

Friends and family of the victims also appeared in court. Womble said they are still “taking it tough” and that it hasn’t gotten any easier.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC