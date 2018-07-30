HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — More ships demanded by President Trump means a need for more shipbuilders.

Last month, we showed you what that need looks like at Newport News Shipbuilding. Now one man is helping to fill that need with his innovation.

Randy Willoughby helps make pipe caps for the shipyard. He is one of many employees at the shipyard's business partner, Versability Resources.

For hours, he makes pipe caps using a computerized machine. The cap goes at the end of pipes, so materials won’t fall in it when a ship is under construction. He designed and created templates for the caps.

“It makes a job extremely more efficient and easier,” said Willoughby.

Now employees like him can make twice as many caps, totaling an estimated 1,500 per day.

“The innovation, right and entrepreneurial mindset that exists, and that’s exactly what Randy demonstrated here at Versability,” said Newport News Shipbuilding’s Vice President of Quality, Ron Murray.

“They’ve increased their orders with us as we are vital to their supply chain and their business success,” said the CEO of Versability Resources, Kasia Gizelkowski.

Also on his downtime, Willoughby made 50 other innovations. He calls his creations, “assistive technology.” The items range from something as simple as a square to help somebody sign a piece of paper, or complex like the templates for the pipe caps.

“My dream is to help people,” said Willoughby.

Willoughby said he wants to help because he’s seen his mom have to overcome a disability, and he also lives with attention deficit disorder.

For Willoughby, it’s the small, little innovations that are now opening doors big doors for some large employers to find more help in people with disabilities.

