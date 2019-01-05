WAKEFIELD, Va. — Most people wear or at least own some form of jewelry but how much thought is given to the creation process?

Kelly Kruschel lives and creates in Wakefield but works at a jewelry store in Hampton, "I’m basically an apprentice there. My boss has 25 years of experience and he’s teaching me all that he knows."

She's been making jewelry for some time, creating unique pieces for her customers. She notes, "it's not just a sale to me."

The beauty and intricacies of her friend's gemstones ignited her interest. Kruschel explains: "a big part of this for me is the beauty of things from the earth." She has gems, stones and of course speakers for music - a very important part of the creative process.

Instruments like pliers and tweezers get the pieces in place. Afterward, a pickling solution and polishing wheel help to finish the process.

When things come together, it becomes more than just metal and gemstones: "it’s making something for someone that they get to wear every day and it reminds them of something, or somebody or a place and that’s really satisfying to me."

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.