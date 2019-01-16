WASHINGTON — The community is stepping up to help military families impacted by the government shutdown, and an interactive map has been created to show who is assisting.

Military Family Advisory Network created the map with over 100 shutdown-related resources. The map, called the MilMap, shows places offering assistance in each zip code.

Visitors need to type in their zip code and select "Government Shutdown" from the drop-down menu to find information about local shutdown-related resources.

Military Family Advisory Network helps the federal government and private industry effectively communicate with today's military families, and share and amplify the wide array of resources available to families of veterans and service members around the world.