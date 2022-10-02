x
Teenage girl shot while riding in car on I-64 in Newport News

A Mustang was driving erratically before the car the teen was in passed it, according to VSP.
NORFOLK, Va. — Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police said it responded to an interstate shooting that happened on I-64 eastbound between Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road in Newport News.

A teenage girl riding in a 2020 Honda Civic was shot after the driver of the car tried to pass a slower-moving red Mustang that was driving erratically, VSP said. 

The occupants of the Mustang fired at the Civic at least twice before exiting the highway. 

The girl suffered a serious gunshot wound, but she is expected to live, VSP said. She was taken to a local hospital. 

The teenage girl was one of four people in the Honda Civic. 

The victim and witnesses said two men were in the Mustang, and it had large after-market rims. 

The investigation into this situation is ongoing, and investigators are asking people with information to contact VSP. 

