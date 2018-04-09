ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. (WVEC) — UPDATE: 33-year-old Amy Marie Sanders has been found safe!

Deputies need the public's help to locate a 33-year-old woman who went missing last week in Isle of Wight County.

We're told Amy Marie Sanders was last seen at her home in the Clyde's Dale community on Thursday, August 30.

Sanders is a white female who has red hair and brown eyes, weighs 113 pounds and stands at 5'3".

Right now, deputies don't know the exact circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

If you know anything about her whereabouts or status, please call the Isle of Wight County Dispatch Center at (757) 357-2151.

