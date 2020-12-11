Isle of Wight County Schools dismissing schools early due to heavy rain, flooding

Schools will be releasing students one hour early. The school board meeting has also been canceled and will be rescheduled.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Isle of Wight County Schools will be dismissing their students one hour early on Thursday due to heavy rain that's expected to flood parts of the area.

Thursday's early dismissal will allow buses to take students home before it gets dark so that drivers won't have issues with seeing roads that could be flooded due to heavy rain across the region.

School officials also cite that standing water could cause even more issues for parents and bus drivers taking students home.