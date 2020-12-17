Isle of Wight County Schools move to remote learning after winter break

Students who are on the in-person continuum will temporarily move to the remote learning model, beginning January 4 and lasting through January 15.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Isle of Wight is becoming the latest school district to shift all students back to remote learning after winter break.

Superintendent Dr. James Thornton made the announcement on Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, Thornton said the decision was made after a post-Thanksgiving increase in cases of COVID-19 and an even greater number of people needing to be put into quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

"The quick rise in quarantines in our schools, as well as the dramatic increase in the number of cases in Isle of Wight County since the holiday, is alarming," Thornton said in the letter. "After consulting with health officials, I am worried the longer winter break will have a more dramatic impact on our schools."