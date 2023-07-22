1 person seriously hurt after crash in Isle of Wight County

According to Virginia State Police, it happened on Route 460 around 3:41 p.m. on Friday.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured Friday afternoon.

The multi-car crash happened on Route 460 at Zuni Circle intersection around 3:41 p.m. An unknown car was making a left turn onto Zuni Circle when a Hyundai, Jeep Cherokee and Honda slowed to stop behind the car.

A Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer hit the back of the Honda, causing a chain reaction, according to VSP.

A passenger sitting in the back of the Honda was trapped inside the car, and had to be extracted. They were flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, 64-year-old Marion Knicley, was charged with reckless driving.