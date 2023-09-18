Isle of Wight County crash leaves 80-year-old woman dead

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 10 and Gumwood Drive on Sept. 9 when two vehicles collided.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County more than a week ago, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened on Sept. 9, around 10:45 a.m., at the intersection of Route 10 and Gumwood Drive when a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada entered the intersection and pulled into the path of an eastbound 2020 Chevrolet Suburban.

The Suburban couldn't avoid the Oldsmobile in time and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of Oldsmobile, 81-year-old Robert Bryant of Smithfield, was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. A passenger in the Oldsmobile, 80-year-old Betty Bryant, also of Smithfield, was taken to Riverside Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Suburban, 33-year-old Catrelle Auvil, was transported to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.