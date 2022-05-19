Bicyclist dies after crash with car in Isle of Wight

According to VSP, the bicyclist failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a car.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A bicyclist died after a crash with a car in Isle of Wight Thursday evening.

According to VSP, the crash happened at the intersection of Foursquare Road and Magnet Drive just after 6:15 p.m.

The bicyclist, 56-year-old Kamil Metin Uz, of Palo Alto, California, was traveling southbound on Magnet Drive. Police said Uz failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2010 Acura.

Uz was thrown from the bicycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the car and the passenger were uninjured in the crash.