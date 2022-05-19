Bicyclist dies after crash with car in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A bicyclist died after a crash with a car in Isle of Wight Thursday evening.
According to VSP, the crash happened at the intersection of Foursquare Road and Magnet Drive just after 6:15 p.m.
The bicyclist, 56-year-old Kamil Metin Uz, of Palo Alto, California, was traveling southbound on Magnet Drive. Police said Uz failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2010 Acura.
Uz was thrown from the bicycle and died at the scene.
The driver of the car and the passenger were uninjured in the crash.
According to VSP, alcohol nor speed contributed to the crash. No charges will be filed.