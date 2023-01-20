Body found in Isle of Wight retention pond

According to the sheriff's office, the body of a man was seen floating in the water at the corner of Brewers Neck Boulevard and Carrollton Boulevard.

CARROLLTON, Va. — Deputies in Isle of Wight County are working to recover a body that was found floating in a Carrollton retention pond on Friday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the body of a man was seen floating in the water at the corner of Brewers Neck Boulevard and Carrollton Boulevard.

A dive team entered the pond to recover the body. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a vehicle was also located and Virginia State Police are taking over.