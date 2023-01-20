x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Isle of Wight County

Body found in Isle of Wight retention pond

According to the sheriff's office, the body of a man was seen floating in the water at the corner of Brewers Neck Boulevard and Carrollton Boulevard.
Credit: WVEC

CARROLLTON, Va. — Deputies in Isle of Wight County are working to recover a body that was found floating in a Carrollton retention pond on Friday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the body of a man was seen floating in the water at the corner of Brewers Neck Boulevard and Carrollton Boulevard.

A dive team entered the pond to recover the body. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a vehicle was also located and Virginia State Police are taking over.

13News Now has a crew at the scene and will report on updates as they develop. No other information is available at this time.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Newport News man charged with murder of missing woman found dead in Isle of Wight County

Before You Leave, Check This Out