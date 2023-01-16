Death of missing woman found in Isle of Wight County ruled a homicide, investigation continues

Aonesty Selby had just turned 18 the day before her disappearance. Her body was found in Isle of Wight County.

A missing woman who was found dead in Isle of Wight County over the weekend had been murdered, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

According to a spokesperson, Aonesty Selby, of Williamsburg, was reported as missing by family members, who hadn't heard from her since Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She had just turned 18 the day before her disappearance.

Her body was found on a dirt logging path near Blue Ridge Trail in Windsor, in a remote area of Isle of Wight County.

A representative for the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an autopsy had been performed, and it found that Aonesty had been shot once.

Captain Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office said investigators found an unsecured gate in the area of Blue Ridge Trail.

"So, we think that is how she and whoever else she may have been [with] gained access to this area,” Potter said.

Potter wouldn’t disclose who found Aonesty's body. However, the woman's aunt, Ebony Selby, said it was her, along with the teen's mother and father.

Ebony said a friend was able to ping Aonesty's location from her phone and sent it to the family, which is when she and Aonesty's parents headed to Isle of Wight.