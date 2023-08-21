71-year-old man dies in Isle of Wight County motorcycle crash

The crash happened on Saturday just before 2 pm, says state police. 71-year-old Richard Wells, Virginia was thrown from his Harley Davidson and died at the scene.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Isle of Wight County.

The accident happened on Saturday just before 2 p.m., state police said. A 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was going eastbound and a 2014 Jeep Cherokee was traveling westbound on Central Hill Road when the two vehicles came into a curve at the same time and sideswiped each other along the center line.

The impact made the motorcycle drive off the left side of the road and then struck a utility pole.

The motorcyclist, 71-year-old Richard A. Wells of Windsor, Virginia, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet during the accident.

The driver of the Jeep, 84-year-old Alton Jewell, was wearing his seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash.