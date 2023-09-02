Middle school student stabbed with pencil in Isle of Wight County

A student at Georgie D. Tyler Middle School was detained after stabbing another student with a sharpened pencil, the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office said.

WINDSOR, Va. — A student at an Isle of Wight County middle school stabbed another student with a pencil, school officials and the county's sheriff's office confirmed.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said the two students were arguing at Georgie D. Tyler Middle School when one stabbed the other. No other students or staff were involved.

A spokesperson for the school division told 13News Now that the tip of the pencil became lodged below the student's earlobe. The student was taken to a hospital to be treated.

The school resource officer and staff at Georgie D. Tyler Middle School are investigating the situation, the sheriff's office said, adding that one juvenile warrant was issued.