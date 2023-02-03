Three generations supporting school transportation in one school district

Three generations of one Isle of Wight County family work in the school division's transportation department.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — For one family in Hampton Roads, driving the school bus is just in their genes.

Isle of Wight County Schools is honoring Anderson Wrenn, his daughters Daisy Bacon and Rose Cutler, and Rose's son, Antonio Cutler. All of them work in the school division's transportation department!

Anderson has been a bus driver for IWCS for nearly 20 years. Daisy is also a bus driver, while Anderson's other daughter Rose is a car driver in the school division. Antonio joined the division's transportation department as a mechanic this school year.