Daycare owner charged after mother says her 3-year-old got hurt in Isle of Wight

The mother of the toddler said her daughter told her the daycare owner's 12-year-old daughter slapped the young girl multiple times.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A 3-year-old girl is recovering after her mother said she got hurt at a home daycare in Isle of Wight County two weeks ago.

The Suffolk mother, who didn't want to be identified to protect her family, said she got a call on that day while her children were at the "Happy Kidz R US" daycare in Carrollton.

She said the owner of the daycare, whom she knows personally, called her and said her 3-year-old daughter was accidentally hurt when struggling with a toy with her twin brother.

The mother told 13News Now she didn't think much of it and said she would come around to have a conversation about what happened. A little later is when she said she got another call from the owner.

"I was called back and informed by the owner of the daycare that she was pretty certain that her 12-year-old daughter is the one who caused harm to my child," the mother explained.

She said she rushed over to pick up her children. In the meantime, her other daughter told her that what the owner said did not match what happened and pointed out the red marks on the 3-year-old. The mother said the toddler told her the owner's 12-year-old daughter intentionally slapped her across the face multiple times that day.

"So, then we packed up and went to CHKD where they verified that it was non-accidental harm, that it was traumatic, intentional harm to the left side of her face," the mother said.

The mother filed a report in court about the incident and the daycare owner, who we learned is Gena Smith, was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office deputies said they then served the warrant to Smith. They did not bring her into custody, but she had an arraignment on the charge in court on July 11.

The mother had her children at the daycare since September 2022 and said nothing alarming happened prior to this incident.

13News Now knocked on the front door of the daycare, which is also a home, to ask Smith about the allegations. No one answered the door.

While deputies continue their investigation, the mother said her daughter is still trying to cope with what happened.

"She's still pretty shaken up. She's definitely going to need some therapy services," she said. "She has her breakdowns and is consistently speaking of the story, so I know what truly happened to her is still bothering her."

The mother said her toddler's story about what happened has been consistent in the details each time she talks about it. She said she is devastated about her daughter getting hurt, especially in a place she thought she could trust, since she knew the owner.

"I considered her like family," the mother explained when referring to the daycare owner. "I'm heartbroken, to say the least."

The mother told 13News Now she hopes her story will inspire other parents to watch out for signs of anything wrong with their child, either physically or mentally, and to not be afraid to ask the child questions. She said she also hopes other parents will learn what to do in these situations, which includes seeking professional help with doctors and court officials if they believe something bad happened to their child.

Happy Kidz R US daycare is still listed in the Virginia State Corporation Commission as "active."