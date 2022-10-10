Moped driver killed Isle of Wight County crash involving delivery truck

According to VSP, the moped driver didn't see a stopped delivery driver truck and crashed into the rear of it, dying on impact.

CARROLLTON, Va. — A man died on impact in a crash in Isle of Wight County on Monday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.

The two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Brewers Neck Boulevard and Bartlett Circle in Carrollton.

VSP said a commercial box truck driver, 49-year-old Rodney Lamont Jones, stopped in a lane on Brewers Neck Boulevard to make a home delivery. Jones had reportedly turned on the truck's emergency flashers.

State Police said the driver of the moped, James Edward Bailey of Windsor, didn't see the stopped truck and drove into the rear of it, dying on impact.

Jones is charged with improper stopping in the roadway.