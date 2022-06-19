Man dies after crashing into tree in Isle of Wight County

He was ejected and he died upon impact.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARROLLTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a man dead in Isle of Wight County Sunday morning.

According to a news release, the crash happened at 12:53 a.m. when a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro was speeding on Brewer's Neck Boulevard, which is north of Deep Bottom Drive.

That's in Carrollton.

The driver then lost control of the car and it ran off the roadway and hit a tree. He was ejected and he died upon impact.

He's been identified as Davont'a Aubrey Croker, 24.