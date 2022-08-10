Man dies in hospital after crash in Smithfield

The crash happened on Sunday shortly after 5 p.m. on Nike Park Road, which is east of Battery Park Road in Smithfield.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A man died from his injuries after a car and motorcycle crash that happened on August 7, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Nike Park Road, which is east of Battery Park Road in Smithfield.

Richard Hills was driving a 2022 Indian Challenger motorcycle when the driver of a 2014 Acura TSX going westbound allegedly made an unsafe lane change and crashed into him, head-on.

The motorcycle landed on the side of the road and ejected him.

Hills, 57, was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital and then later VCU Medical Center in Richmond. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries on August 9.

Police say he lived in Smithfield.

The driver of the Acura, 20-year-old Justin Andrew Fatherly, of Suffolk, was charged with reckless driving.