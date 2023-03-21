Man dies after vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County, VSP says

A 16-year-old and an 8-year-old were also hurt in the crash, but are expected to be okay.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a man dead on Monday night.

According to state police, the crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Route 460 at Lovers Lane.

The driver of a 2007 Dodge Caravan was driving south on Lovers Lane and failed to make a stop before turning left onto Route 460. That's when the vehicle was hit by a 2011 Ford Eagle.

The driver of the van, identified as Lorinza Thomas Boone, 76, was seriously hurt and taken to Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, where he later died.

The driver of the Ford is 16 and had an 8-year-old passenger in the car. They were hurt but are expected to be okay.

Right now, investigators don't know whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash, but they do know that Boone was not wearing his seatbelt.