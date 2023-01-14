Missing teenager's body found in Isle of Wight County, Sheriff's Office says

18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg had been reported as missing earlier in the day by family members.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The body of a missing teenage girl was found and reported to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office Friday, and investigators are treating the teen's death as suspicious.

According to a spokesperson, 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg had been reported as missing earlier in the day by family members who hadn't heard from her since Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She had just turned 18 the day before she went missing.

Her body was found on a dirt logging path in the area of Blue Ridge Trail, Windsor, Virginia - a remote area of Isle of Wight County.

Aonesty is believed to have been in the company of several individuals just before her death. No other information was provided by authorities and the spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

Aonesty's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk for an autopsy. The spokesperson said that until a cause and manner of death are confirmed by the medical examiner, Investigators are treating her death as "suspicious."