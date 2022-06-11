One dead, one seriously injured after crash in Isle of Wight County

The accident involved three cars in total and happened early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Virginia State Police were on the scene of a fatal crash involving three cars Saturday morning.

According to a news release, troopers were called to respond at 4:17 a.m. to Route 10, east of Route 258 in Smithfield. That's in Isle of Wight County.

Investigators determined that the crash happened when the driver of a 2013 Toyota Camry was driving westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a 2013 Volkswagen SUV head-on.

A third car, a 1997 Ford truck, then struck both vehicles immediately after they crashed.

The driver of the Camry has been identified as Amanda Violet Neely, 33, of Smithfield. She died upon impact.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Casey James Hodge, 23, was seriously injured and taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford truck wasn't injured.