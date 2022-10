According to Smithfield Police, officers found a body in a vacant home on West Street on Saturday.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Police are investigating a body found in a vacant home.

According to Smithfield Police spokesperson, someone called 911 Saturday around 3 p.m. about a bad smell coming from a house on the 200 block of West Street.

That's where officers located the body.

We're the police have not identified the deceased, but officials say signs show the body may have been there for a while.