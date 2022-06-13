The AWARE Foundation: Deputies search for missing woman from Smithfield

Sierra is 5’3” with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo above her wrist that says "Live."

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Deputies and The AWARE Foundation are searching for a missing Smithfield woman.

According to The AWARE Foundation and The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, Sierra Kaitlyn Beaver Payne, 26, was last seen on June 6 at 11:00 PM leaving a driveway on Mill Swamp Road.

According to her mother, she left in her silver 2019 lifted Dodge Ram truck. It has a Snapchat logo on the back driver's side window and Kentucky tags.

Sierra is 5’3” with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo above her wrist that says "Live."

Officials say she's been known to struggle with mental health issues, and she could be anywhere in the area.