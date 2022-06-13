The AWARE Foundation: Deputies search for missing woman from Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Deputies and The AWARE Foundation are searching for a missing Smithfield woman.
According to The AWARE Foundation and The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, Sierra Kaitlyn Beaver Payne, 26, was last seen on June 6 at 11:00 PM leaving a driveway on Mill Swamp Road.
According to her mother, she left in her silver 2019 lifted Dodge Ram truck. It has a Snapchat logo on the back driver's side window and Kentucky tags.
Sierra is 5’3” with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo above her wrist that says "Live."
Officials say she's been known to struggle with mental health issues, and she could be anywhere in the area.
If you've seen her or know where she might be, please contact the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office at 757-357-2151.