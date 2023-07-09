Virginia AG Miyares, Town of Windsor resolve lawsuit alleging 'pattern of discriminatory policing'

The lawsuit came after an investigation of a controversial 2020 traffic stop involving Caron Nazario, a Black Army lieutenant, who was pepper sprayed by 2 officers.

WINDSOR, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Town of Windsor have resolved a lawsuit that alleged the town's police department engaged in a pattern of "discriminatory, unconstitutional policing."

Under a consent order, the Windsor Police Department will have to obtain accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission, raising the bar on its internal investigation processes and officer training.

The department will also have to submit to an independent third-party review system for use-of-force complaints and other complaints of serious misconduct alleged against any officer.

The order was signed Thursday by Isle of Wight Circuit Court Judge H. Thomas Padrick Jr. The department will be required to give the Attorney General's Office of Civil Rights a yearly update, which will include progress on obtaining accreditation, the total number of use-of-force complaints and other complaints of serious misconduct, and any relevant changes to policies and procedures.

The order will be in effect for three years from its date of entry or until the department obtains accreditation, whichever is longer.

The lawsuit — filed by former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring at the end of December 2021, just weeks before leaving office — alleged the department operated in a way that led to discrimination against African Americans and violated their constitutional rights. It came after an investigation of a controversial traffic stop involving Caron Nazario, a Black Army lieutenant.

In December 2020, two Windsor police officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, pulled over Nazario for not having a visible rear license plate. During the stop, the officers approached with guns pointed at the car, gave opposing instructions, and then pepper-sprayed Nazario.

Below is one of the body camera videos from the incident. Viewers should be advised there is foul language and content that might be graphic to some audiences:

In August 2022, Miyares' office amended the lawsuit to add three claims that Windsor deprived Lt. Nazario and others of their First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights – therefore violating the Virginia Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Misconduct Act.

In a news release Thursday, Miyares wrote that "excessive use of force and violations of constitutional liberties will not be tolerated in Virginia.”

“What we all saw in the shocking traffic stop video involving Army Lt. Caron Nazario was an egregious and unjust use of power,” Miyares wrote. “I join the hundreds of thousands of good and decent law enforcement officers who stand against the kind of police misconduct we witnessed. Police are the only government entity that has a monopoly on the use of force in American society, so it’s important that they be good stewards of that responsibility and strive for excellence in the administration of justice."