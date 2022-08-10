Windsor police officer's search of Army lieutenant's car during traffic stop illegal, district court says

The traffic stop happened on Dec. 5, 2020, and involved Army Lt. Caron Nazario and Windsor police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker.

WINDSOR, Va. — A Windsor police officer's search of an Army lieutenant's car during a December 2020 traffic stop was illegal, a U.S. district court judge wrote in an opinion Tuesday.

The traffic stop happened on Dec. 5, 2020, and it involved Army Lt. Caron Nazario and Windsor police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker.

Gutierrez and Crocker pulled over a newly-bought SUV for not having a rear license plate. It turned out Nazario did have a temporary license plate taped to the inside of his rear window, but the court found that to be a reasonable "probable cause" for the officers to pull him over.



The problems came after he parked the SUV. Nazario was yelled at and pepper-sprayed by Gutierrez, body camera video shows.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Nazario alleged Crocker conducted two illegal searches during the traffic stop: one of his vehicle and another for an examination of his firearm.

In a summary judgment released Tuesday, a judgment entered by a court for one party and against another party without a full trial, U.S. District Judge Roderick Young said Crocker's search was a violation of the Fourth Amendment.

The court said looking for the gun in Nazario's car was a violation because Crocker didn't have a warrant to search the car, Nazario was out of reach of the car and cooperating, and the gun was "not relevant evidence for the crimes of eluding or obstruction of justice."

That is, not relevant to the reasons for the traffic stop.

Nazario also alleged Joe Gutierrez was aware of the search, which would make him liable as a bystander, but Young said the issue can't be resolved within a summary judgment.

Young did strike down Nazario's other claims of Fourth Amendment violations -- allegations of unreasonable seizure and excessive force -- under the doctrine of qualified immunity.

Jonathan Arthur, Nazario's lawyer, said these claims could still hold weight.

"This is not to say that the Court determined that there was no violation" he wrote. "Rather, the doctrine of Qualified Immunity compelled the Court to strike the other Federal Claims because the Court decided law was not sufficiently clear as to put the defendants on notice that their conduct violated the law."

Young also struck down claims of state law violations made by both Nazario and the officers' defenses, which included battery and assault, and false imprisonment.

Young upheld the claim of illegal search under state law against Crocker but not Gutierrez.