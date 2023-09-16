Woman dies following head-on collision in Isle of Wight

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), it happened on Cypress Creek Bridge around 6:12 p.m. Two additional drivers were also injured.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A woman died and two others were hurt following a head-on collision that happened in Isle of Wight Saturday evening.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), it happened on Cypress Creek Bridge around 6:12 p.m. 59-year-old Gay Watt was driving west on Route 10 when she tried to pass a truck traveling in front of her. While passing, her car struck another car heading eastbound head-on. Watt's car spun out and hit the truck she was trying to pass.

Watt died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the car she collided with, 24-year-old Alexander VanCampen, had serious injuries. He was brought to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries, and was treated at the scene.