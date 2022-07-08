'World's Oldest Ham' in Smithfield turns 120 on Saturday, town throws birthday party

Hammy is having a birthday party at the Isle of Wight County Museum, and yes, it wants gifts. Poetry, to be specific.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — In an Isle of Wight tradition, the world's oldest ham (also affectionately called Hammy) is celebrating its 120th birthday at the county museum this Saturday.

The ham was cured in 1902, is said to still be edible and has been featured in "Ripley's Believe It or Not" several times.

Hammy is having a public birthday party, and yes, it wants gifts.

The party starts with a "sleepover" at the Isle of Wight County Museum on July 8. Your kids can't actually spend the night there, but their teddy bears can.

Then on Saturday, things get musical. The ham's Twitter page says the tuba quartet "Quadruba Tuba" will be playing at the party, which is set for 1-3 p.m.

Birthday sleepover tomorrow night!

Kids go home, but their stuffed animals stay here and party all night with me. Guests are picked up in the AM - and will have some tales to tell.

(Can adults bring their teddy bears, too? Of course!)#sleepover #birthdayparty #partytime pic.twitter.com/aIMGYkDJMy — World's Oldest Ham (@Worldsoldestham) July 7, 2022

If you want to help the ham feel special for its big day, its Twitter account asked for poems this year.

There's already quite a repertoire of hand-written haikus and sonnets building up on the museum's website. You can mail your work in to the museum, or you can drop it off there.

July 9 is my 120th birthday.

You know what I want this year? Poetry.

Compose something amazing and mail it to me for my big day!#HammyBirthday #HopingFor120 #Poetry pic.twitter.com/apDOOCdDKE — World's Oldest Ham (@Worldsoldestham) June 3, 2022

Here's what we've got for our famous local ham.

Ahem, ahem.

Shall I compare thee to a Thanksgiving dinner?

Thou art more wrinkled and more fragrant.

Rough winds do waft the darling scent of bacon

And grandma’s house has all too small a plate.

Sometime too hot the oven of heaven shines,

And often is the honey glaze dimmed;

And every pile of rolls sometimes declines,

By chance, or nature’s hungry course, untrimmed;

But thy eternal tastiness shall not fade,

Nor lose possession of that meal thou ow’st,

Nor shall decay brag thou wand’rest in his shade,

When in eternal lines to Time thou endur’st.