Isle of Wight delays vote to remove Confederate monument

A task force is supposed to figure out where to relocate the memorial as well as find ways to contextualize its history.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Officials in Virginia’s Isle of Wight County have delayed voting on relocating a Confederate monument.

They voted instead on Thursday to appoint a task force to bring recommendations for what to do with the memorial.

The memorial has stood at the entrance to the county courthouse complex since 1905. Confederate monuments have long been viewed by many as symbols of white supremacy.