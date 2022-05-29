Police: Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer, then hit by car in Isle of Wight County

Investigators said after the man landed in the roadway, he was then struck by a car traveling in the same direction.

CARRSVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police said a man in Isle of Wight County died after his motorcycle struck a deer Saturday night, and he was then hit by a passing car while lying in the roadway.

Investigators said the accident happened on Joyners Bridge Road, about a half-mile west of Hunt Club Road in Carrsville.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said 43-year-old Scott Leggett Woolard III of Courtland was traveling at a high rate of speed on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he hit the deer, which threw him into the roadway.

A short time later, a 2010 Audi A5 that was also traveling in the same direction as the motorcycle then struck Woolard as he was lying in the roadway. The driver of the Audi was not hurt.

Police said Woolard died at the scene.