"It's hard to put into words": Hampton alumna honored with opportunity to serve during inauguration day

Hampton Alumna Casey Blowe graduated from an HBCU just like VP Kamala Harris. They even share the same sorority. Wednesday, Casey took part in Inauguration day.

It’s a new chapter in American history.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday.

Two alumni of Hampton University played a role during Inauguration Day.

Hampton alumna Casey Blowe, Ensign of the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard was involved in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Another Hampton alumna, Army

Brigadier General Janeen L. Birckhead with the Maryland National Guard was chosen to command the National Guard Troops during the inauguration.

Moments before the ceremony, she told 13News Now what she most looked forward to.

“I think it’ll just be standing before those former presidents. Standing in front of former President Bush, Clinton, Obama, President Biden, Vice Presiden Harris,” said Blowe. “That’s what I’m excited about, and I can’t wait to talk to my mom when I get home and tell her all about it.”

Biden’s visit to the tomb of the unknown soldier was one of his first stops after being sworn in.

Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, a Professor of History and the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Norfolk State University said visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was a meaningful way to honor the nation’s veterans.

The iconic memorial is dedicated to deceased U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified.

“This symbolic space is also a place of healing, and I think that’s why President Biden saw that as an important place to stop by and remember. Because it is an important place of healing, why? Because healing begins with remembering,” said Newby.

Wednesday was filled with significant moments.

Blowe graduated from a historically black university, just like Vice President Kamala Harris.

They’re even in the same sorority: Alpha Kappa Alpha.