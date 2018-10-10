WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — An assisted-living facility was destroyed in a blaze Wednesday morning, the James City County Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire broke out at the St. Charles Lwanga House, a senior-living facility operated by the Little Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence at 5:13 a.m. Crews arrived shortly before 5:30 to find fire coming from the building's second floor. It took more than three hours to bring the fire under control.

City of James City County

Residents were able to get out of the facility, with one person reporting a minor injury. That person was evaluated at Riverside Doctors Hospital.

The residents have been relocated to other facilities in the area.

According to the Catholic Virginian, the Little Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi is a Franciscan order of nuns from Uganda who opened the assisted living facility in early 2016.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what may have caused the fire.

