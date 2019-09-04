TOANO, Va. — Police in James City County are still asking for the public's help to find a man who disappeared nearly two months ago.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Aaron Jacobson was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Old Stage Road in Toano on the evening of February 12.

Since then, there has been no activity on Jacobson's phone, nor any verified sightings.

If you have seen Aaron Jacobson or know of his whereabouts, please contact James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.