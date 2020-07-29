James City County officer shoots dog after being bitten

Officers went to a trailer to serve paperwork. As soon as they knocked on the door, a dog crawled out from underneath the home and bit one of them on the wrist.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police said one of its officers shot a dog after the dog bit him while the officer was trying to serve paperwork at a trailer home.

Officers went to the home on Judy Drive off Pocahontas Trail just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The paperwork was out of York County.

When they knocked on the door, a dog emerged from underneath the trailer and lunged at one of the officers. The dog ended up biting the officer on his wrist, according to police.

When the officer tried to calm the dog, the dog started walking away, but then doubled back and moved toward the officer in an aggressive way while showing its teeth.

The officer shot the dog in response. Animal control ended up taking the wounded dog. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his bite wound.